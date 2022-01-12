July 21, 1945—December 23, 2021

RACINE—Sheryl Lee May (nee Hader) age 76, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday December 23, 2021. She was born in Racine on July 21, 1945, daughter of the late Charles “Cully” Hader and the late Ethel “Jan” Hader (nee Mahnke).

Sherry was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, class of 1963. She worked at Modine Manufacturing Co. for over 30 years and retired in 2006. She was also a dedicated member of the Racine German Club. In her free time, Sherry enjoyed playing poker, Shanghai, and cribbage. She also loved watching the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her children: Valerie Graydon, Daniel (Kristi) May, and Stephanie May all of Racine WI; her grandchildren: Josh (Marissa) May, Elizabeth (Brandon) Mueller, Soren May, Jacob and Jevin Graydon, her great-grandchild, Everleigh May; her sister Susan Kay Hader-Knodel (Paul G. Knodel) of Greenfield, niece and nephews, as well as many dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husband William C. May.

A private memorial service will be held for family at West Lawn Cemetery. There will also be a celebration of life for close family and friends, held for Sherry at Crystal Bay Senior Community, 3900 N Main Street in Racine on Saturday January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

