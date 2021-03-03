Sherrylyn Campbell

March 19, 1959 – February 24, 2021
RACINE – Sherrylyn (nee: Dotson) Campbell, age 61; affectionately known by many as “T.T. Tubby”; dear mother of Will E. Campbell & the late Edwina Marie Campbell; beloved daughter of Jean O. (nee: Dotson) King; and sister of Carolyn (Richard Douglas) Wright-Douglas, Michael Dotson, Barbara J. (Ronald Sr.) Wright, Jeffery Dotson, Kimberly Dotson-Brooks and Renee (Deniseon) King, Marian (Clinton) Williams, Darrell King, Edward (ToeBuddy) Slaughter, William Slaughter, Vivian Slaughter-Mitchell, and Anthony Slaughter; affectionately known by many as “T.T. Tubby”, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Wednesday February 24, 2021.
Family homegoing services celebrating Sherrylyn’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday March 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby officiating. Public visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. You may witness the service via livestream on Sunday at 2 pm by clicking on the link located in Sherrylyn’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.
Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
