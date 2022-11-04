Nov. 26, 1952 – Nov. 1, 2022

RACINE—Sherry Horton, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sherry was born in Racine on November 26, 1952 to the late Francis and Louise (nee: Maxon) Sprague. She graduated from Washington Park High School. Sherry was employed by Racine Labor Paper for 25 years, where she became the first female editor. Following, she served as secretary for Local 180 for 22 years, retiring in 2020. Sherry was a true lover of animals and, as an avid reader, a faithful friend of the Racine Public Library.

Surviving is the love of her life for 47 years, Gary Horton; brothers: Rick and David Sprague; other relatives and friends, including her beloved neighbors.

In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by Gary’s parents, Adelbert and Gwen Horton; and sister-in-law, Dianna (Dieter) Vujadinovic.

Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery – Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Racine Public Library have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Paul Durbin for his compassionate care and support.

