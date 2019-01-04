August 14, 1953—January 2, 2019
BURLINGTON—Sherry H. Frank, 65, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at her home.
Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on August 14, 1953, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Theresa (nee Jacoby) Ivkovich. She spent her early life in Burlington where she graduated from Burlington High School.
On April 17, 1982 at Community Church of Fontana, she was united in marriage to Otto W. Frank. Following marriage, they made their home in Lyons where they raised their family. They continued to reside in Lyons throughout their marriage.
Sherry was a homemaker, and member of the Burlington Jaycees and Lyons Sno-Bums. She was also a volunteer Special Olympics coach for many years and crossing guard for St. Mary’s School and the City of Burlington. Sherry was an avid bird watcher, and an animal and nature lover. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Otto Frank; children, Alyce (Stephen) Schmidt-Hoegsted, Anthony (Kim) Schmidt, Ricky (Christen) Broadway, Brent Frank and Brandon Frank; grandchildren, Taylor Schmidt, Christian Broadway, Zachery Broadway, Jessica Heeter and Ryan (Ashley) Heeter; great-grandchild, Finley Grace; siblings, Monica Metcalf, Daniel Ivkovich, Nyla Hansen, Donna Ivkovich, Rudy Ivkovich, Evonne Becker and Randy (Lori) Ivkovich; sister-in-laws, Betty Kelling and Margaret Larson, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband’s parents.
The family would like to thank the Town of Lyon’s Rescue Squad, Walworth County Sheriff’s Department and Aurora Health for their help during this time. A very special thank you also, to the staff at Aurora At Home, along with the Shulka and Brown families.
Memorial contributions may be made to Western Racine County Special Olympics or the family.
Services for Sherry will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM before the service begins on January 5, 2019.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
