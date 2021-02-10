KILLEEN, TEXAS/formerly of Racine, WI - Sherry Denal Smith, age 54, passed away on January 28, 2021 in Texas. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:30am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 - 10:30am.