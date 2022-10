MOUNT PLEASANT—Sherri L. Noha, 72, passed away, unexpectedly, in the Aurora Medical Center-Mt. Pleasant, on September 25, 2020. There will be an Open House, celebrating her life, at the Greater Racine Kennel Club, 6320 6 Mile Rd. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.