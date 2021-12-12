Sherrell L. Martin

September 19, 1948—December 4, 2021

OAK CREEK—Sherrell Lynn Martin 73, of Racine, passed away on December 4, 2021 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, WI, due to complications she’d developed after having contracted Covid.

Affectionately known as Sherri, Sherrell was born September 19, 1948 to James R. and Janice (nee: Krinkey) Martin.

While she hadn’t graduated directly from high school, she’d always understood the importance of having a High School education, and so went back to Gateway and achieved her GED in 1990. From there, she went on to receive an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Development in 2003.

To know Sherri, was to love Sherri. She was quirky, and outrageous. Outspoken and downright sassy. She loved fuzzy clothes and vibrant colors. She loved her crazy hats and loved to have her hair braided and dyed to look like a rainbow. She was the most unique individual to all who knew her. But above all this, she loved her family, deeply.

Sherri is survived by and will deeply be missed by her family. Her son, Michael (Valeda) Beardsley; and daughter Melissa Johnson; of Racine. She is also survived by three sisters: Diane Frye (of Racine), Lori Ammons of Milton, FL, and Jana (Alex) Joseph of New Port Richey, FL; three brothers: Dayne Martin, Jamie (Candace) Martin of Racine, and Jay (Jenny) Martin of Enterprise, AL.

She is further survived by her grandsons: Gerald, Mason and James Beardsley; Prince McClain, and grand-daughter Amber (Emilio Martinez) Beardsley.

Sherri was preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Jan Martin; her sister Sandi-lane (Mike) Eichler, her sister Lisa Jackson and brother-in law, Bob Jackson.

In keeping with Sherri’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service in Sherri’s honor will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

(262) 632-4479