Sherman 'Sherm' Duford

November 7, 1937 – December 17, 2020

RACINE – Sherman Duford, age 83, passed away under the compassionate care of Hospice Alliance – Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie early Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Sherman was born in Wauwatosa on November 7, 1937 to the late Wallace and Eva (nee: Burr) Duford. On September 22, 1962 in Resurrection Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to his wife, Janice A. Nagel.

Sherm was employed with the Ladish Co. for nearly 45 years, retiring in 1999. He was a faithful member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Racine.

Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Janice; son Charles “Chuck” (Mindy) Duford of Kenosha; grandsons, Max (Sarah) Duford of Rome, NY and Serhij (Jessie) Duford of Waukesha; great-grandson William Duford; brother, James (Lou) Duford of Polson MT; brother-in-law, George Siegel; sister-in-law, Janet Siettmann; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Sherm was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Duford; sisters, Barbara (Joseph) Szalay and Ida May (Dan) Straszewski; sister-in-law, Florence Ann Siegel; brother-in-law, Thomas Siettmann; and great-grandson, Marshall Duford.