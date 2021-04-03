RACINE—Sheri Lynn Petersen (nee Israel) Sheri was born to Ivan and Mary Israel on July 25, 1947 and grew up in Racine and Kenosha, the eldest of three girls. Sheri was many things to many people, a friend, mother, a walking thesaurus, confidant, partner in crime and collaboration. She played the violin and created beauty with her hands as a bench jeweler for nearly four decades. Sheri lived and loved all over the place, living in New York, California, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin. She brought a sense of home and community wherever she went. Sheri had friends from all walks of life and would never hesitate to offer a helping hand, a sympathetic ear or a great cup of coffee. Sheri loved all kinds of music and food, she was avid reader and inherited a love for crossword puzzles from her mother.