Sheri Lynn Petersen (nee Israel)

July 25, 1947—January 29, 2021

RACINE—Sheri Lynn Petersen (nee Israel) Sheri was born to Ivan and Mary Israel on July 25, 1947 and grew up in Racine and Kenosha, the eldest of three girls. Sheri was many things to many people, a friend, mother, a walking thesaurus, confidant, partner in crime and collaboration. She played the violin and created beauty with her hands as a bench jeweler for nearly four decades. Sheri lived and loved all over the place, living in New York, California, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin. She brought a sense of home and community wherever she went. Sheri had friends from all walks of life and would never hesitate to offer a helping hand, a sympathetic ear or a great cup of coffee. Sheri loved all kinds of music and food, she was avid reader and inherited a love for crossword puzzles from her mother.

Sheri’s remains were donated to medical science so that she could continue imparting wisdom on those around her.

As per her wishes, there will be no funeral services but instead a party to celebrate the person she was and the life she lived.

Sheri loved life, traveling, the arts, gardening and foraging and was “big fan” of hiking and kayaking. She was a small lady with a big personality and she will be dearly missed by many.

Sheri is survived by her sisters Kristi kho and Paula Israel-Trummel and their families.

Her five children: Mara Beth Israel-Uebe, Madelyn B. Seis, Mollie B. Ayotte (nee Rosen), Morgan B. H. Coyle, Miro B. Ayotte (nee Petersen).

She is further survived by her 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, numerous friends and her beloved pets Mitzy and Xena.

In lieu of flowers; donations may be made in her name to the wounded warrior project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

