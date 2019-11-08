Shelton, David R.
Age 43 of Racine, found eternal peace on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Nikki Stephens-Shelton.

Combined services will be held at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, Friday, November 8, 2019; 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service. Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.

