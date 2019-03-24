Shelly R. Graf

March 25, 1964—March 17, 2019
RACINE—Shelly Renee Graf, age 54, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 with family by her side.
She was born in Racine, March 25, 1964, daughter of the late Benedetto and Mary Ann (Nee: Vereb) Wells.
She was a graduate of J.I. Case High School “Class of 1982” and was employed for many years at Ametek Inc. Shelly had a love for music and played the flute and piano. She enjoyed gymnastics and had a blackbelt in Taekwondo. Shelly had a vibrant personality, was an excellent cook and host with a big and kind heart. Above all Shelly was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and aunt who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her sons, Dylan Graf (Maggie O’Malley) of Racine, WI, Neko (Tierney) Graf of Minneapolis, MN; her sisters and brothers, Suzanne (Mark) Ferguson, John Wells, all of Naples, FL, Shari (Michael) Stefani of Cave Creek, AZ, Sandi (Dave) Purdy of Glendale, AZ, Sheila Wells (Terry Lyons) of Chicago, IL, James Wells (Stephanie Busby) of Kenosha, WI; Dylan and Neko’s father, Peter Graf; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.