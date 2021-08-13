Shelly Lynn LeGath

August 3, 1967 – August 8, 2021
RACINE—Shelly Lynn (nee: Hetland) LeGath, age 54, passed away suddenly at home, as the result of a pulmonary embolism, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The eldest of three children, Shelly was born in Racine to Ronald and Rachelle (nee: Raths) Hetland. She received her PhD “Park high Diploma” Class of 1985. On December 15, 1995 she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Jay G. LeGath. To this union, their beautiful daughter, Shannon, was born.
Shelly was employed for many years by Ascension All Saints where she had earned the role of site manager at the Bankers Road clinic. For the past three years, she truly enjoyed working at Andis Co. as a customer service representative. Among many of her interests, Shelly enjoyed a good game of cards, all around sports fan, extreme 80’s rock-n-roll girl, attended many concerts over the years, Bon Jovi groupie, attending baseball games — especially her beloved St. Louis Cardinals, major “Back the Badge” supporter, forever spoiled her canine companion, Yadi; and, above all, absolutely loved & cherished being together with all of her family and friends.
Surviving are her loving husband, Jay LeGath; their adored daughter, Shannon LeGath; mom and dad, Rachelle and Ronald Hetland; brother, Jason (Robin) Hetland; nephews and nieces: Ozzie, Hunter, Turner & Brooke Hetland; mother-in-law, Mary E. LeGath; brothers-in-law: Joey (Anna) LeGath and David (Tina) LeGath; sister-in-law, Marylee LeGath; aunts and uncles: Evelyn (Al Solfest) Squires, Sue (Gary) Weinkauf, Dan (Pat) Hetland, Mike (Debbie) Hetland, Tim (Joanna) Hetland, Joe (Jeri) Hetland, Mary (Dan) Swisky, Jackie (Gary) Pfeilstifter and Paul (Patty) Hetland; faithful friends: Pat, Stacy, Tammy, Parish, Jon, Terri, Stephanie, Steve and Melissa; other relatives and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Shelly was preceded in death by her dear brother, Officer John D. Hetland (who died in the line of duty on June 17, 2019); father-in-law, Arthur LeGath; brother-in-law, Jon LeGath; and sisters-in-law: Janet (Tom) Neubauer and Judi (Bill) Acklam.
Public visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Services celebrating Shelly’s life will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 12:00 noon for family and friends. A reception will follow the service on Tuesday at Hiawatha. In memory of Shelly, hug & hold hands with all your loved ones.
