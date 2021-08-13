Shelly Lynn LeGath

August 3, 1967 – August 8, 2021

RACINE—Shelly Lynn (nee: Hetland) LeGath, age 54, passed away suddenly at home, as the result of a pulmonary embolism, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The eldest of three children, Shelly was born in Racine to Ronald and Rachelle (nee: Raths) Hetland. She received her PhD “Park high Diploma” Class of 1985. On December 15, 1995 she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Jay G. LeGath. To this union, their beautiful daughter, Shannon, was born.

Shelly was employed for many years by Ascension All Saints where she had earned the role of site manager at the Bankers Road clinic. For the past three years, she truly enjoyed working at Andis Co. as a customer service representative. Among many of her interests, Shelly enjoyed a good game of cards, all around sports fan, extreme 80’s rock-n-roll girl, attended many concerts over the years, Bon Jovi groupie, attending baseball games — especially her beloved St. Louis Cardinals, major “Back the Badge” supporter, forever spoiled her canine companion, Yadi; and, above all, absolutely loved & cherished being together with all of her family and friends.