RACINE—Shelli Lin Madisen, age 54, a resident of Racine, died Saturday April 8, 2023, at Asension All Saints in Racine.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kenosha, 5601-Washington Rd., or corner of Washington Rd. and Green Bay Road. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 5:00 PM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
