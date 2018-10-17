Try 1 month for 99¢
Shelley Ramos

August 7th, 1964—October 11th, 2018

RACINE—Shelley Ramos, 54 of Racine, passed away on Thursday October 11th, 2018 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to her husband and children supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Shelley was born on August 7th, 1964 in Rosenberg, Texas, the daughter of John C Rendon and Antoinette “Toni” Echeverria. She married Ruben Ramos on June 12th, 1982 in Racine, WI. Prior to her early retirement, Shelley worked at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare as a registrar. Shelley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and best friend. She loved spending time with her family, sleepovers with her grandchildren and especially enjoyed hosting family gatherings.

Shelley will be deeply missed by her husband Ruben and children Rubicelia Ramos (Anselmo Mendez), Ruben (Sonya) Ramos Jr., and Sonia Ramos; grandchildren Jovana, Marisol, Adrian, Ruby, Miguel, Elissa, Ruben III, Janessa, Reyna, Annalisa, Felix, Yesenia and Lisette; along with 7 great grandchildren; her sister Mary (Ray) Nava, brother Randy (Deani) Rendon; her long life best friend Blanca (Juarez) Vasquez; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father John and granddaughter AnaMaria.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 18th, 2018 at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (1100 Erie St). The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 18th, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. An interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Shelley Ramos
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments