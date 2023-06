Lisa Parham was a beacon in the community of Racine, WI as well as Kenosha, WI. She will be greatly missed. On June 9, 2023, Homegoing services will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 1123 Center Street in Racine, WI. Viewing will be held form 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Lisa will be laid to rest at Mounds Graceland Cemetary. Repast will be held at the Miracle Center Banquet Hall located at 1100 Grand Avenue.