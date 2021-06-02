Sheila M. Pinkalla (nee: Kirchmeier)

Sheila graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1974”. She had been employed with In-Sink-Erator, Jacobsen Mfg. and lastly with Lincoln Lutheran. Throughout her life beginning at a young age, she became a property owner and manager, a skill she passed down to her son. In her spare time, Sheila loved camping, travelling, her trips to her cabin, and rummaging. She was affectionately nicknamed “The Rummage Queen of Racine”. She loved to restore and repurpose antique furniture, some of which is proudly displayed in her daughter’s home. An excellent seamstress, Sheila loved sewing and crocheting, and made fantastic Halloween costumes and many beautiful handmade gifts that she shared with her family and friends. A woman of many talents, Sheila raced midget cars, a hobby she shared with her children and grandchildren. Above all, Sheila will be best remembered for her huge heart and generosity, her kind spirit and her great love and devotion to her family.