Sheila M. Pinkalla (nee: Kirchmeier)

March 8, 1956—May 28, 2021
RACINE—With her family by her side, Sheila M. Pinkalla, age 65, passed away Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at her home. Sheila was born in Racine on March 8, 1956, daughter of Russell and Ileen (nee: Quaid) Kirchmeier.
Sheila graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1974”. She had been employed with In-Sink-Erator, Jacobsen Mfg. and lastly with Lincoln Lutheran. Throughout her life beginning at a young age, she became a property owner and manager, a skill she passed down to her son. In her spare time, Sheila loved camping, travelling, her trips to her cabin, and rummaging. She was affectionately nicknamed “The Rummage Queen of Racine”. She loved to restore and repurpose antique furniture, some of which is proudly displayed in her daughter’s home. An excellent seamstress, Sheila loved sewing and crocheting, and made fantastic Halloween costumes and many beautiful handmade gifts that she shared with her family and friends. A woman of many talents, Sheila raced midget cars, a hobby she shared with her children and grandchildren. Above all, Sheila will be best remembered for her huge heart and generosity, her kind spirit and her great love and devotion to her family.
Sheila will be dearly missed by her soulmate for the last twenty-seven years, Tom Pier; also by her ex-husband and lifelong friend, Chuck Pinkalla; daughter, Rebecca (James) Waschbisch; son, Jared (Maggie) Pinkalla; grandchildren: Samantha “Sam”, Leigha and Charlie “Pinky”; her mother, Ileen Kirchmeier; stepchildren: Jason (Velnet) Pier, Amanda Pier; step-grandchildren: Velnette, Charlotte, Ashtin, William, Carter and Jackson; Tom’s mother and brother, Joan Pier and Tim (Pegi) Pier; her extended Pier family; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Russell Kirchmeier, and her brother Steve.
Per Sheila’s wishes, there will be no service. To honor her, commit an act of kindness in her memory.
The family extends a special thank you to Horizon Home-care and Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
