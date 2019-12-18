Sheila M. Peyton (Tait)
October 17, 1961 - December 11, 2019
Sheila M. Peyton (Tait), 58, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on October 17, 1961 to John and Marilyn (Callan) Peyton in Racine. She was educated in the schools of Racine and attended UW Parkside. On December 29, 2003 she married Dennis “Denny” Tait.
Sheila was an avid reader, enjoyed music, dancing, collecting pig figurines and loved cats. Sheila had a good sense of humor and was kind-hearted.
Sheila is survived by her husband Denny Tait of Kenosha, her mother Marilyn LeBlanc of Racine and her siblings Gregory (Julia) Peyton of Racine, James (Deborah) Peyton of Greeley, CO, Kevin (Karen) Peyton of Whitefish Bay, WI, Dennis (Laura) Peyton of Chula Vista, CA, Timothy (Tamara) Peyton of Fitchburg, WI and Shawn Peyton of Marshall, NC.
She is preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.
A Celebration of Life for Sheila will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Sheila's Online Memorial Book
Service information
11:00AM
3503 Roosevelt Rd
Kenosha, WI 53142
