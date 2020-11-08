1966 – 2020

Sheila E. Hoppe (Nee: Sawchuk), Village of Raymond. The Lord embraced an Angel on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, age 54.

Beloved wife of Greg. Dear mother of Greg Jr., Justin (Kacie) and Brandon. Grandmother of Kennedy. Daughter of William and Carol Sawchuk. Sister of Curt Sawchuk and Brenda (Richard) Vanderhoof. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from Noon until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 2 P.M. at ST. MATTHEWS PARISH (9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek).

Heritage Funeral Home

9200 S. 27th, Oak Creek