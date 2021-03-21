March 10, 1959—March 15, 2021
RACINE — Sheila C. Seitz, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 15, 2021. Sheila was born in Racine on March 10, 1959, daughter of the late Robert and Lorraine (nee: Halpin) Seitz.
She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1977”. On May 30, 1987, Sheila was united in marriage to Kim J. Aiken, who preceded her in death in 2004. Sheila liked turtles, but she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her children and grandchildren.
Sheila will be dearly missed by her children: Anthony “AJ” Aiken and his children, Maria and Allison, Victoria Aiken, Robert Aiken, Meghan Aiken and her children, Lile and Declan “Ducky”; siblings: Mary Anne Seitz, Stephen (Mary Beth) Seitz, Robert Seitz, Colleen Braun, Michael (Carrie) Seitz, Patrick (Toni) Seitz, Brigid (James) Tibbit, John Seitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Sheila was also preceded in death by her brother Timmy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Wednesday March 24, 2021, 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Hwy 31. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 9:45 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.
