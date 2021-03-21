March 10, 1959—March 15, 2021

RACINE — Sheila C. Seitz, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 15, 2021. Sheila was born in Racine on March 10, 1959, daughter of the late Robert and Lorraine (nee: Halpin) Seitz.

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1977”. On May 30, 1987, Sheila was united in marriage to Kim J. Aiken, who preceded her in death in 2004. Sheila liked turtles, but she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her children and grandchildren.

Sheila will be dearly missed by her children: Anthony “AJ” Aiken and his children, Maria and Allison, Victoria Aiken, Robert Aiken, Meghan Aiken and her children, Lile and Declan “Ducky”; siblings: Mary Anne Seitz, Stephen (Mary Beth) Seitz, Robert Seitz, Colleen Braun, Michael (Carrie) Seitz, Patrick (Toni) Seitz, Brigid (James) Tibbit, John Seitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Sheila was also preceded in death by her brother Timmy.