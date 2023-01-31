Sheila Ada Johnson

A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Sheila Rawn from Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sheila’s name may be directed to the Froedtert Cancer Center Grace Clinic (8800 W Doyne Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53226). To view Sheila’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.