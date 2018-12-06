May 5, 1971—November 15, 2018
On Thursday, November 15, 2018, Shawn Patrick Koepsel passed away at the age of 47.
Shawn Patrick Koepsel was born on May 5, 1971 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Gerald A. Koepsel and Margaret M. (Hurley) Koepsel. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Parkside in May 1995. He was rehired recently as Home Lending Advisor for J.P. Morgan Chase. On August 1, 2014, Shawn married Adriana Pauline Cruz. They were proud of their blended family; his daughter, Ava; his son Dashiell; his stepson, Chiron Menore and his beloved dog, Steve.
Shawn had a passion for great art, film, and music. He enjoyed all the City of Milwaukee had to offer; walks on Brady Street, the summer festivals with live music, farmers market, comedy shows, and going to the movies at landmark theaters. He was known for his quick wit, his blue eyes, his infectious smile with dimples, and most importantly, his free spirt and love for politics.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Adriana; his daughter, Ava; his son, Dashiell, and stepson, Chiron; his beloved dog, Steve; his brother Mark (Heidi) Koepsel, nieces; Haley and Gretchen Koepsel; his father-in-law, Randy Cruz; his mother-in-law, Candace Sanchez; his sister-in-law, Victoria Cruz, and all those that loved him dearly. Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Gerald A. Koepsel and his mother, Margaret M. (Hurley) Koepsel.
Family and Friends are invited to meet for “A Celebration of Life” Memorial service on Thursday, December 20th, 2018 at South Shore Pavilion, 2900 South Shore Drive (upstairs) Milwaukee, WI 53207 at 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm. At 6:30 pm, the family will allow time to share memories/stories of Shawn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family at the service or to the GoFundMe Page https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-shawn-koepsel-family-left-behind
Mental Health is a serious illness. The suicide prevention hotline number is 1-800-273-TALK (8233). The hotline is available 24/7. You can call for advice for yourself, a family member, or friend.
