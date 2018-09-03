August 25, 1959—August 30, 2018
WICHITA, KS—Shawn Norman Hall, age 59, formerly of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in his apartment in Wichita, Kansas on August 30, 2019.
He was born on August 25, 1959 in Wichita. He moved to Wisconsin in 1970 with his parents. He worked as a cook in Racine restaurants for many years. He moved back to Wichita in 2014 after the death of his father Alfred Norman Hall. He is also preceded in death by his mother, Letitia Florence Hall. He is survived by his sister Elaine Marie Rogers and brothers Tim Hall and Tony Hall. A memorial service will be held at DeVorss Flanagan Hunt Mortuary at 2:00 p.m. at 201 S. Hydraulic on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
