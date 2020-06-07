Shawn M. Gattie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 4, 1991—June 2, 2020

RACINE—Shawn Michael Gattie, age 28, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Racine September 4, 1991 son of Shawn R. Gattie and Kimberly Murphy.

Shawn graduated from Lutheran High School and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. He enjoyed archery, hunting, and the outdoors. Shawn also enjoyed singing and will be remembered for his voice. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his dad, Shawn (Lisa) Gattie; brother, Brandon Stewart; grandmother, Karon Murphy; uncles, Steve Murphy, Al (Sandy) Murphy; many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly; grandmother, Sharon Gattie and grandfather, George Murphy.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Thursday, June 11, 2020, 9:30 am until 11 am. Due to the health pandemic groups of 25 will be observed. Private services will be held at 11 am and may be viewed livestream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Shawn Gattie page, service and press livestream. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403