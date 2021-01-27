Shawn M. Durand

RACINE—Shawn Marie (nee: Morgenson) Durand, 71, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on January 20, 2021.

She was born in Racine the daughter of Carl and Nina Morgenson. Shawn was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1968”. She was a longtime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Shawn was a faithful employee of Andis Clipper Company for many years, retiring after 30 years of service. She loved football, especially the Green Bay Packers.

Shawn is survived by her children: Christopher, Tina and Kerrie (Charlie) Durand. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Autumn, Ayden, her sister, Lucinda Kirchoff and other relatives and friends.

Shawn was preceded in death by her parents and her grandpuppy, Molly.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday from 3:30 p.m. until service time at 5 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony following services.

In memory of Shawn the family would appreciate it if you wear your favorite Green Bay Packer attire.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated.