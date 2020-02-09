Shawn F. Lawrence

Shawn graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1985” where he proudly reigned as Prom King along with his future wife Jodi as Prom Queen. Shawn served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and with the Blue Knights. On March 7, 1987, he was united in marriage to Jodi Ann Ritt. He went on to earn a degree from Gateway Technical College and made the Dean’s list. Shawn was employed for a number of years by Ganton Technologies, later Intermet and most recently by Racine Unified School District and was a member of the Eagles Club. While the children were young, Shawn coached for RYS for a number of years. He will forever be remembered for his love of woodworking, unique craftsmanship and his willingness to always lend a helping hand.