RACINE—Sharyn Jean Rhoads, 80, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Shorehaven Senior Living in Oconomowoc. Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Caledonia Memorial Park. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.