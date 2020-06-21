Sharon W. Marzette
RACINE – Sharon Marzette, 72, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 for a visitation from 9-10 a.m. A service celebrating her life and Homegoing will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

