Nov. 16, 1947—Feb. 11, 2022

ST. PAUL, MN — Sharon Rae Odders (nee: Thompson), age 74, passed away on February 11, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Preceded in death by parents, Tilman and Marguerite Thompson. Survived by children: Julie (Alvin) Jules and Patrick Odders; siblings: Sandra Henry, Constance Lamoureux and Patricia Thompson; grandchildren: Amarea, Elijah, Honesty, Kartier, and O’mello; along with nieces and nephews.

Sharon (Sheri) was born November 16, 1947, in Westhope, ND. She graduated from Westhope High School and the University of North Dakota, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Sharon’s teaching credentials found her relocating to Racine, WI where she applied her passion for education, teaching children in both the Gifford (12 years) and Jerstad (23 years) school systems. Sharon’s desire for learning continued, receiving a master’s degree, with ongoing study focused toward obtaining a doctorate in education.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She took pleasure in hearing stories about her grandchildren. Sharon, a lifelong Lutheran, continued her quest for learning following retirement as a member of Bible Study Fellowship. Sharon counted her blessing for friendships made over a lifetime living and teaching in the Racine area. Following her move to Minnesota in 2018 bringing her closer to family following continued health concerns, Sharon treasured the many gestures of support and love from Wisconsin friends over the four years she spent away from her so beloved Racine community. Sharon will be remembered for her generous and caring spirit.

An Interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Please direct any memorials to a charity of your choice.