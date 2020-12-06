December 10, 1931 — December 3, 2020

Sharon Orlowski, 88, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at The Woods of Caledonia Assisted Living.

She was born on December 10, 1931 in Racine, Wisconsin. Born the son of Pete and Mildred (Nee: St. Martin). Sharon married the late Eugene Orlowski. Sharon enjoyed watching channel 19 ME TV. She also liked to watch cowboy programs.

Sharon will be deeply missed by her children Roger Orlowski, Dale (Don) Witt, Penny (Mike) Harrington, Raymond Orlowski, and Patricia (Mark) Braun. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Kevin, Dana, and Jason, and three great-grandchildren.

A special Thank You to The Woods of Caledonia staff and Grace Hospice for their kind and considerate care of Sharon. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Pete and Mildred St. Martin, husband Eugene Orlowski, son Keith St. Martin, and grandson Mike Rickof.

Private family services are to be held at a later date.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101