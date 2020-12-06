December 10, 1931 — December 3, 2020
Sharon Orlowski, 88, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at The Woods of Caledonia Assisted Living.
She was born on December 10, 1931 in Racine, Wisconsin. Born the son of Pete and Mildred (Nee: St. Martin). Sharon married the late Eugene Orlowski. Sharon enjoyed watching channel 19 ME TV. She also liked to watch cowboy programs.
Sharon will be deeply missed by her children Roger Orlowski, Dale (Don) Witt, Penny (Mike) Harrington, Raymond Orlowski, and Patricia (Mark) Braun. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Kevin, Dana, and Jason, and three great-grandchildren.
A special Thank You to The Woods of Caledonia staff and Grace Hospice for their kind and considerate care of Sharon. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Pete and Mildred St. Martin, husband Eugene Orlowski, son Keith St. Martin, and grandson Mike Rickof.
Private family services are to be held at a later date.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.