Dec. 26, 1950—June 29, 2023

CALEDONIA—(Czecholinski), age 72, of Caledonia, passed away at home on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Sharon was born on December 26, 1950 and grew up in Milwaukee. Once married, Sharon was a lifelong resident of Caledonia.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Rick Chmielinski; son, Nicholas (Andrea) Chmielinski; grandchildren, Nolan and Amelia; sister, Debbie McHenry; brother, Mike (Debbie) Czecholinski. She is also survived by loving In-Laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret Czecholinski; and sister, Deena Czecholinski. Family will greet loved ones during a visitation on Tuesday, July 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home, 700 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee. Additional information and guest book may be found at Molthenbell.com.