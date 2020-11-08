Sharon M. Fedders, age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 31st, 2020, with her family by her side. Sharon was born in Kenosha on May 28, 1940, to the late Ralph Middlecamp and Maxine Weir. On April 23rd, 1960, she married Marvin Fedders at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. She was a member of Faithbridge Church and their knitting group. Sharon was employed over the years at InSinkErator and Multi Products Company, where she initially worked on a part-time basis to coincide with her children’s school schedule so she could be home for them. She spent her life taking great care of her family, and was so very proud to be their mom, grandma, and grammy. Above all, she cherished time spent with them. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking, and attending her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s events, and especially enjoyed the weekly dinners when everyone was together.