RACINE—Sharon M. Buckson, 80, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Monica’s Senior Living in Racine. She was born September 17, 1940 in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Anthony and Victoria (nee: Charnon) Buckson. Sharon graduated from St. Catherine’s, and then attended and graduated from Kenosha Technical College (Gateway) as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She pursued her career in nursing at the Ortho-Neuro Unit in St. Mary’s Hospital for 40years until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of the Wisconsin Licensed Practical Nurses Association. She was a very active member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church serving as an usher, credit union teller, serving communion to shut-ins, volunteering with blood drives and parish festivals, plus anywhere else that she could lend a helping hand. Sharon was known for her kindness and was caring and loving toward everyone she met. She always a had a smile on her face and a kind word for all. In all of her 80 years, she lived in the house and had the position working at St. Mary’s. Sharon will be deeply missed by her brothers: James and John Buckson; nephews: Tim Buckson and family, Brian Buckson and family, Noel Buckson and family, and Christopher Buckson and family. She will be missed by nieces: Debbie Slifka, Dawn Dreyer and Diana Walls; as well as other relatives and friends. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents: Anthony and Victoria Buckson; brother Jerry Buckson; and nephew Jerry Buckson Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Racine’s Humane Society in Sharon’s name.