Sharon Lee "Ma Brown" Brown (Creutzburg)

Sharon Lee "Ma Brown" Brown (Creutzburg)

Jan. 18,1937—May 31, 2022

Sharon L. Brown, age 85, went to Heaven to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle Street, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church have been suggested. Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

