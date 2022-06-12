Sharon Lee "Ma Brown" Brown (Creutzburg)

Jan. 18, 1937 - May 31, 2022

Sharon L. Brown, age 85, went to Heaven to be with her Lord. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Mesa, AZ. Sharon was born in Racine on January 18, 1937, daughter of the late William and Wanda (nee: Walker) Creutzburg.

She graduated from Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1956". On May 3, 1958, Sharon was united in marriage to the love of her life, Edwin James Brown. They have shared 64 beautiful years together and raised 3 children. She was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. Sharon will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and great love and devotion to her family.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Edwin James Brown; children, Jennifer (Rick) Ryddner, and James Brown; grandchildren, Tyler (Jackie) Ryddner, Kelli (Andrew) Evenson, Joshua Jackson, and David Jackson; special daughter Ginny (Joe) Galletta, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Sharon was also preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Jackson and her brother Bill.

Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle Street, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church have been suggested.

