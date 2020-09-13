Sharon L. Tohm (Nee: Bislew)

Sharon graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1962”. On February 20, 1965, Sharon married the love of her life, Michael O. Tohm, at Grace Lutheran Church. They shared forty-seven wonderful years together before Michael preceded her in death on October 17, 2012. Sharon and Mike owned and operated Morris Letter and Litho Service, Inc., before retiring in 2004. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Rebecca, and active as a Troop Leader in the Girl Scouts. Sharon was a longtime dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church, and the 5th Street Yacht Club Women's Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed, boating, fishing, cooking, reading, word searches and vacationing in Aruba. Sharon was a generous and loving person who brought warmth and humor with everyone she met.