Sharon L. (nee: Ross) Haas

1938—2020

RACINE- Sharon Lee Haas, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 7, 2020.

She was born on October 27, 1938 to the late Harry and Delia (nee: Verboomen) Ross. Sharon was united in marriage to Gary W. Haas on May 9, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. Sharon was employed at J. C. Penny’s, Thrifty Mac Ace Hardware for many years. She was also a crossing guard for some time as well. Sharon was a Girl Scout Leader, a volunteer at Literary Council, an active blood donor and could often be found at the library where she enjoyed reading.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her husband, Gary; children, Susan K. Douglas, Douglas (Deborah) Haas, David (Carolyn) Haas and Thomas Haas; brother, Donald Ross. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Lynn Haas and her sister, Darlene Ludwig.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Sharon will be laid to rest at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery at a later date.