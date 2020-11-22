Sharon L. (Nee: Nelson) Johnson

November 8, 1934 – November 13, 2020
RACINE – Sharon Louise Johnson, 86, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ascension All Saints.
She was born on November 8, 1934 to the late Louis and Esther (nee: Bergersen) Nelson in Racine. Sharon was a 1953 graduate of Washington Park High School. She proudly served two years in the United States Marines. Sharon was employed at Zahn’s Department Store for many years. She enjoyed playing cribbage, had a great love for cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Sharon will be dearly missed by her children, Peter, Randy and Todd Creasy, Gayle (Lee) Gottfredsen; grandchildren, Craig, Marc, Ben, Lauren and Emily. She is further survived by Jim and Sherry White, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Sharon is preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Keeping with Sharon’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Ascension All Saints for all their care and compassion.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.