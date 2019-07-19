Sharon L. DeRose Nee: Hinsman

October 14, 1934 — July 14, 2019

RACINE — Sharon Lee DeRose, age 84, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lakeshore at Siena.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation at the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9-11 a.m. A prayer service will follow at 11 A.M. Private committal service for the family will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

Celebrate
the life of: Sharon L. DeRose Nee: Hinsman
