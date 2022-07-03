March 18, 1942—June 27, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Sharon L. Bissonnette (nee Vandenboom), passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the age of 80.

Beloved wife of Tom; loving mom of: Renee (Matt) Bowen and Tim (Denise) Bissonnette; dear grandma of: Zach, Olivia, Kyle and Ryan; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Rd G., from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society or St. Louis Church appreciated. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

414-761-2750