1947—2020

Sharon Kay Mathson, 73, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. She was born in Morris, IL on June 8, 1947, the daughter of the late Francis and Marion (nee: Fischer) Galbraith.

She grew up in Kenosha – racing down Roosevelt Road—and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1965; she then went on to x-ray technician school in Denver, CO. Sharon was an x-ray tech in Kenosha as a young woman before focusing full-time on her family. Sharon and Donald H. Mathson were married in May,1970. They enjoyed life together with their two girls. Sharon was the living definition of “Mother.” She was self-less, always putting others first. She was the room mom, junior golf coordinator, cookie mom…everything and anything for her daughters. Sharon also volunteered with the St. Luke’s Auxiliary in Racine and led the gift shop volunteers for many, many years.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Dan) Richlen, and Heather (Bert) Gregory, both of Chicago; three grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Charlotte; her special pup, Henry; and two grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; in-laws, Henry and Beatrice (nee: Bruns) Mathson; aunts, uncles and dear friends.