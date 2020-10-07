RACINE—Sharon Kay Mathson, 73, passed away at Ascension-Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street Racine, on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, October 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19, the church does not allow visitation at the church; please plan to arrive at the church between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The family has suggested memorials to the Racine Zoological Society.
Please see Sunday’s paper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Racine
552-9000
