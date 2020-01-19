Sharon G. Worm
0 comments

Sharon G. Worm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 22, 1945 – January 14, 2020

RACINE – (nee: Stolpa) passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on January 14, 2020 at the age of 74 years.

She is reunited with her beloved husband, Ronald. Loving mother of Ron John (Sheila) and Sharolynn (Mark) Roche. Proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren and grandpups and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Larry) Prellwitz, Roy (Patricia) Stolpa, Jay (Mary) Stolpa, and Jill (Bob) Kissel. Preceded in death by her twin children, William and Coleen; and her brother Chuck (Joyce). Further survived by her special friends Carol Lesnik, Dan Buckett, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (900 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:00 A.M.-10:30 A.M. Funeral service at church on Friday at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Molthen Bell

MolthenBell_cares@wisconsinfh.com

414-762-0154

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Worm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News