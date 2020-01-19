Sharon G. Worm

RACINE – (nee: Stolpa) passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on January 14, 2020 at the age of 74 years.

She is reunited with her beloved husband, Ronald. Loving mother of Ron John (Sheila) and Sharolynn (Mark) Roche. Proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren and grandpups and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Larry) Prellwitz, Roy (Patricia) Stolpa, Jay (Mary) Stolpa, and Jill (Bob) Kissel. Preceded in death by her twin children, William and Coleen; and her brother Chuck (Joyce). Further survived by her special friends Carol Lesnik, Dan Buckett, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.