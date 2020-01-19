Sharon G. Worm

March 22, 1945 – January 14, 2020
RACINE – (nee: Stolpa) passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on January 14, 2020 at the age of 74 years.
She is reunited with her beloved husband, Ronald. Loving mother of Ron John (Sheila) and Sharolynn (Mark) Roche. Proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren and grandpups and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Larry) Prellwitz, Roy (Patricia) Stolpa, Jay (Mary) Stolpa, and Jill (Bob) Kissel. Preceded in death by her twin children, William and Coleen; and her brother Chuck (Joyce). Further survived by her special friends Carol Lesnik, Dan Buckett, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (900 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:00 A.M.-10:30 A.M. Funeral service at church on Friday at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Molthen Bell
414-762-0154
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.