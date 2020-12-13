1942—2020

Sharon Frances Geisner Blask passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at Ascension Hospice Racine, WI. She was born June 27, 1942 in Racine, WI, daughter of Harold and Mary Geisner. Sharon graduated from Washington Park High School and married her high school sweetheart Thomas James Blask.

Sharon was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother. She loved us all so very much. Sharon’s biggest pride and joy were her grandchildren. Sharon was an active member in church and the church choir; she was a great pianist and soprano singer. She loved to play bingo, slot machines and traveling. She worked in Racine unified system for many years as a teacher’s aid and with special ed children. She was a great cook and loved to throw holiday parties.

She will be greatly missed, but has transitioned peacefully to be with her loved ones that went before her. Husband Thomas James Blask, her Daughter Terri Lynne Blask, her Father Harold Geisner, her Mother Mary Geisner, Son in Law James Miller, aunts and uncles. Surviving family are: Daughters: Kathleen Blask (Very Special Son-n-Law, Michael) Werk, Christine Blask Miller, Granddaughters: Kayla Miller (Jake & Great Grandchild Riley) Hottinger, Megan Miller and Natalie Miller.