Sharon E. Lecus (nee: Biller)

June 4, 1937—March 11, 2022

CALEDONIA — Called Home on Friday March 11, 2022 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of Gary (Michele), Ron, the late Wayne, Terri (Leonard A.) Betker, and Dale (Christine) Lecus. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Jill), Lucas, Alice, David, Wayne Jr, Amanda (Michael), Leonard J., and Dale Jr. Great-grandmother of Morgan, Lauren, Brett, Levi, Elizabeth and Aaron. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24th, at Heritage Funeral Homes (9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek, WI) from 4:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.

