Sharon B. Lohmann (Nee: Jung)

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sharon B. Lohmann, 85, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or your favorite cancer research charity.

