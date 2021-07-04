RACINE—Sharon Ann Fenkl, 73, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 25, 2021, with her daughters at her side. In keeping with Sharon’s request, a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, Sharon would like you to “Pay It Forward” by doing a kind deed for someone.
