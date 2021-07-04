 Skip to main content
Sharon Ann Fenkl
RACINE—Sharon Ann Fenkl, 73, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 25, 2021, with her daughters at her side. In keeping with Sharon’s request, a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, Sharon would like you to “Pay It Forward” by doing a kind deed for someone.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

(262) 552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

