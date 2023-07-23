June 14, 1941—July 21, 2023

RACINE—Sharon Alice Hetland, 82, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven with her family by her side on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Sharon was born to the late August and Florence (nee Matson) Jorgensen on June 14, 1941, in Racine. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Hetland on May 7, 1960, also in Racine.

Sharon worked at Western Publishing in Racine for 39 years. She and her husband, Jim, loved to travel. Together, they always made trips to Northern Wisconsin, near Minocqua; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Yellowstone National Park. She also enjoyed going to the Wind Point Lighthouse. Sharon enjoyed gardening and always tended to her yard and flower gardens. She enjoyed setting up her Christmas Village during Christmastime. Above all, Sharon was a friend to everyone and loved her family with all her heart, especially her children and grandchildren.

Sharon will be deeply missed by her husband, James Hetland; sons: Scott Hetland and Brian (Sandie) Hetland; grandchildren: Clay (Karlee) Hetland and Chrystal (Colton) Cowan; great-grandchildren: Coralie Hetland and Collins Cowan; brother, George (Kathy) Jorgensen; nieces: Heidi, Laura, and Lisa; along with many other relatives and friends.

Sharon is preceded in death by her stepbrother, David Jensen, and sister, Charlotte Roushia.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment with committal services will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharon’s doctor, Dr. Mark DeCheck, for his wonderful care for Sharon.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 LATHROP AVE

RACINE, WI 53405

262-634-3361