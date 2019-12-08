Sharlotte Helene Proeber

5/30/1928 – 12/5/2019
UNION GROVE – (nee: Paulson) Called home to the Lord on December 5, 2019 age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Dear mother of Karen (Brian) Johnson, Harold “Bud” (Sue) Proeber, Tim Proeber, Helen (Blanche) Proeber and Everett (Anita) Proeber. Loving grandmother of Joshua, Anna (James), Beth, Jenny, Mark (Rachel), Laura, Kaylee, Casey and Jake. Great-grandmother of Cadence, Sophie, Carlene and Lennox. Preceded in death by her parents Helmer and Sylvia Paulson and brothers Arnold and Gerald. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 10, from 4:30 P.M.—6 P.M. at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7900 Nicholson Road in Caledonia until the time of service at 6 P.M. The Rev. Brian Schmidt officiating. Private interment at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Special thanks to the staff at Timber Oaks for their kind and loving care. If so desired, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Music Fund.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
414-761-2750
Guest Book & Directions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.