Shannon Robert Lloyd
Shannon Robert Lloyd

Shannon Robert Lloyd

July 29, 1974 – October 28, 2020

Racine – Shannon R. Lloyd, 46, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Arrangements for Shannon are pending and will be available in an upcoming edition of The Journal Times and the funeral home website.

