Shannon Robert Lloyd

Shannon graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1995. He worked for Careers Industries in Racine providing fulfillment services to businesses. Shannon enjoyed reading and music in his spare time, especially classic rock. He fed his creative side by writing poetry and as a chalk artist. Shannon was a sports fan and enjoyed playing all sports in his youth. Above all, he was an animal lover of all kinds and loved his fur baby, Bella. Shannon was a bright spirit and was loved by all who knew him.