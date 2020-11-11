July 28, 1974—October 28, 2020
RACINE – Shannon Robert Lloyd, 46, received the promise of eternal life on October 28, 2020. He was born in Racine on July 28, 1974, son of Mark and Cheryl Ann (Née: Christensen) Lloyd.
Shannon graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1995. He worked for Careers Industries in Racine providing fulfillment services to businesses. Shannon enjoyed reading and music in his spare time, especially classic rock. He fed his creative side by writing poetry and as a chalk artist. Shannon was a sports fan and enjoyed playing all sports in his youth. Above all, he was an animal lover of all kinds and loved his fur baby, Bella. Shannon was a bright spirit and was loved by all who knew him.
Shannon leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Cheryl Ann Christensen; his siblings, Jake Lloyd, Jesse Patt, Sr., Shyanne Panizza; aunts, Candace Christensen-Ali, Deanna Stich-Mahan; uncles, Steve Christensen, Tom Christensen, Joseph Carion; nieces and nephews, Christopher Lloyd, Nathan Lloyd, Keira Lloyd, Quentyn Lloyd, Jesse Patt, Jr., Alex Patt, Perry Patt; his four legged canine companion, Bella; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
Shannon is preceded in death by his father, Mark Lloyd; cousin, David Stich; great uncle, Kenneth Granger; as well as his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A celebration of Shannon’s life will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Hydrocephalus Association.
“My Angels Fly With Me”—Shannon Lloyd
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
